Most everyone has heard the following oft-repeated statement that is attributed to 18th century Irish statesman and philosopher Edmund Burke: “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.”
Wonder what Edmund Burke would say about a nation whose children are as knowledgeable about the history of their own country and the structure of their own government as they are about nuclear physics.
He might have a lot to say if he reviewed the scores of the national tests given to American students in the eighth grade. Latest test scores show a decline in understanding of U.S. history and civics among a growing number of students.
There is plenty of blame to go around. First and foremost are parents, many of whom are apparently failing to monitor the education of their sons and daughters.
Parents elect the school board which, in turn, appoints the man or woman who will stay abreast of curriculum as school superintendent.
Politicians and revisionists are just as much at fault. Under the guise of political correctness, revisionists want school texts to attempt to explain to young minds what they theoretically interpret as the underlying motives or reasons behind just about every move, event and action that led to the founding of this country and got it to where it is today. They want complicated theoretical details that are now covered in college textbooks inserted in elementary or middle school books.
Consequently, school books on American history almost automatically become fodder for debate among politicians. Revised texts are either accepted or banned.
The end result? As scores released last week by the National Assessment of Educational Progress well indicate, a dumbing down of what students know about their nation’s history and how their government works. History and civics scores dropped in every state.
It is high time for this nation to wake up and take a long look at what is happening in our overly politicized public schools. Tomorrow’s graduates might know a thing or two about computers and whatever else politicians stick educators with teaching but very little of what it means to be an American.
Inadvertently or not, if Burke is right, we are dooming them to repeat the past.