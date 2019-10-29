We use this space often to show support for those that allow us to carry on as a free nation — the men and women of our Armed Forces. We know that we only have that right because of the soldiers who fought for it in the past, and the soldiers that are fighting to preserve our way of life currently. That’s what makes days like Sunday great news not only for our nation, but the world as a whole.
In case you haven’t heard, the United States put one of the world’s most dangerous terrorist away permanently over the weekend. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State terrorist group, was killed when the United States conducted a military operation in Syria targeting him. True to the cowardly nature of all terrorists, al-Baghdadi blew himself and three of his young children up after he was cornered in a dead-end tunnel rather than be taken into custody.
First and foremost, we are grateful that none of the brave soldiers who took part in the raid were killed. We ask the men and women that serve to put their lives on the line to fight against soulless enemies bent on destroying the freedoms we enjoy. They do so without hesitation and for that, we owe them a debt that can never truly be paid.
We also would like to thank President Trump and his staff and advisors for having the judgment to conduct the raid. Making that kind of decision — to put the lives of so many people at risk — is not an easy one to make. It could be argued that the safer bet would have been to not approve the raid. But the president knows what we know, that our fighting men and women are the best in the world and that they are up to any task that is put forth to them.
We hope that the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi provides some solace to those who have lost loved ones to terrorist attacks in the name of ISIS. According to the Associated Press, al Baghdadi steered ISIS into committing brutal acts that included massacres of his opponents, beheadings and stonings that were broadcast to a shocked audience on the internet and the kidnapping and enslavement of women.
We are also not naive to the fact that this killing won’t stop terrorists from trying to attack our way of life. ISIS will continue to preach its perverted values, but hopefully cutting off the head of the snake will cause the rest of the group to wither.
Even if ISIS tries to regroup, we know that our soldiers will be there to oppose them. God bless our great country and the soldiers who protect it.