The men and women elected to represent the people of this state might want to ask the Georgia Department of Community Affairs why the state may lose federal funds given it for rental assistance because of the department’s slowness in doling it out to those who need it. Having to forfeit funds approved for Georgia could be a potential consequence of holding on to it for too long.
According to federal figures, Georgia has been among the slowest states to pass out aid channeled from Washington to assist residents facing eviction for being behind on their rent due to the pandemic. At the end of September, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the DCA had distributed only 9% of the $552 million provided for Georgia residents by the federal government for rental assistance.
If the state has it, it should use it for its intended purpose. Why face even the slightest risk of having to surrender Georgia’s share of rental assistance to another state that is acting more efficiently at preventing homelessness among its citizens?
Think of all the stressed out and financially strapped landlords being denied assistance through payments to tardy tenants. Georgia’s landlords and property owners should not have to suffer solely because the state Department of Community Affairs is unable to parcel out monetary aid available to it in a timely manner.
Some unfortunate individual, family or property owner is going to get it. It might as well be someone in Georgia.
Everyone can appreciate the state’s desire to make sure applicants actually qualify for assistance. Considering what’s at stake, though — an individual or a family being thrown out into the street — one would think the Department of Community Affairs would be a little more quick about it, even if it required hiring additional staff.
Legislators should ask questions. They should make sure the agency’s slowness will not cost the state and its people their slice of federal aid. Georgians certainly pay their fair share in federal taxes.
State House and Senate members also should ask DCA what it is doing to expedite matters. They should especially stand up for those who are trying to deal with a state agency that is hundreds of miles away in Atlanta.