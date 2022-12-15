The men and women elected to represent the people of this state might want to ask the Georgia Department of Community Affairs why the state may lose federal funds given it for rental assistance because of the department’s slowness in doling it out to those who need it. Having to forfeit funds approved for Georgia could be a potential consequence of holding on to it for too long.

According to federal figures, Georgia has been among the slowest states to pass out aid channeled from Washington to assist residents facing eviction for being behind on their rent due to the pandemic. At the end of September, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the DCA had distributed only 9% of the $552 million provided for Georgia residents by the federal government for rental assistance.

