The growth that has taken place at College of Coastal Georgia in the past decade has been one of the great success stories of our area. Since moving from a two-year junior college to a four-year institution, the college has added more options for students, from degrees offered to activities to get involved as well as more sports offerings.
Tuesday, the college announced that it is increasing its degree offerings with a new data science degree that will be offered starting next semester. The program is being added to help meet the needs of one of the most in-demand career paths.
The Data Science program will launch with five concentrations in computational data analytics, health care analytics, financial analytics, marketing and entrepreneurship. Data science is an interdisciplinary field that analyzes and interprets complex digital data.
You don’t have to go far to find that we live in a data-driven world. Analytics today is used in everything from financial decisions to how a baseball team fills out its starting nine. As our technological prowess increases, we have more and more ways to measure different kinds of data. That data can provide useful information on everything from health care to how to more efficiently run your business. Adding a program that focuses on data sciences makes sense for Coastal Georgia.
The computational concentration focuses on the basics of data analytics while health care analytics will help students learn how to interpret collected health information. The entrepreneurship concentration will help students learn to develop apps, a skill that is definitely worthwhile considering how much time we all spend on our smartphones. Marketing will teach students how to turn data into successful marketing strategies.
Financial analytics, also referred to as fintech, is one of the highest-paying areas in data science right now, covering everything from answering specific business questions and forecasting future financial scenarios to providing insight to improve profits.
The data science program has immense potential for the college. It will no doubt be a draw to students who want to get into a field that is only likely to keep growing as our technological prowess continues to expand.
It’s key for Coastal Georgia to stay on the cutting edge of learning with programs like its new data science field. We are immensely impressed with the staff that put the proposal together and for the college for continuing to push itself to be one of the best educational destinations in Southeast Georgia.