If you were to look at a TV schedule, you might notice a bunch of shows that have similar basic premises. There are a lot of police and courtroom procedural TV shows being produced for consumption. They try to differentiate themselves from each other in a variety of ways but when it comes down to it, the basic premise is centered on law enforcement or attorneys putting away the bad guys.
There are so many of these shows for the same reason there are a lot of chain restaurants and stores — they are popular and people tune in to watch them.
The issue, though, is people sometimes forget that these are shows. Even on shows that try to accurately portray what real cops and attorneys do, some things have to be manipulated or changed for dramatic effect. This becomes a problem for real attorneys working in the real world.
Nigel Lush, Chief Assistant District Attorney, explained during Thursday’s community dialogue hosted by the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office that television has had an effect on his job.
“So much of what happens in a courtroom is shaped by television,” Lush said when discussing the misconceptions between how a criminal trial plays out in real life as opposed to television.
There are no dramatic “gotcha” moments or confessions when it comes to a real trial. There aren’t any last-minute epiphanies that save the day. What Lush and other prosecutors rely on a lot is witness testimony.
Getting witnesses to testify has been challenging for the district attorney’s office. Lush said that compared to his previous post in metro Atlanta, it is harder to get people to testify in Glynn County. Even people that have spoken to police have been hesitant to show up to court, he added.
Our justice system relies on citizens to be honest and forthright with what we know when it comes to potential crimes. That includes not only telling law enforcement what you know, but potentially testifying to what you know.
That can be a scary proposition for some people. There are a plethora of reasons someone might have for not wanting to testify. The DA’s office understands that concern and wants to know what they can do to help alleviate the problems.
The safety of our community relies on removing those who violate our laws, but the DA’s office and the police can’t do their jobs without our help. If you are a witness to a crime, it is imperative that you testify truthfully to what you know if your name is called. It is the only way our legal system can function with integrity.