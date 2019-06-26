Social media has made the world a lot closer in terms of communication. You can post something to Facebook or Twitter and get a like or comment from someone half a world away. Your post might even draw the attention of a celebrity, allowing you the chance to interact with them.
That is what happened for Kam Register, a Detroit Lions fan in Michigan. An accidental slip of the hand while he was checking Twitter moved him over to his direct messages tab on the social media app. He had corresponded with a member of the Lions, and one of Brunswick’s favorite sons, Darius Slay, earlier this year when the former Brunswick High standout asked about high school basketball games in the area.
Register decided to send Slay an invite to his graduation party. Slay answered back, asking when and where the party was. After Register provided the details, Slay said he “might pop up.”
Register thought the chances of Slay actually coming were “slim to none.”
To his surprise, Slay decided to drop in on the festivities.
“I just lost it,” Register told The News. “I sprinted over there. I gave him a little handshake. He signed anything and everything. He took so many pictures. He’s such a humble dude.”
Sometimes, it feels that the only stories we hear about athletes are either their exploits on the field or their transgressions away from it. Fun stories like this one between Register and Slay are more representative of the relationship between athletes and fans.
The action probably comes as no surprise to any around the Golden Isles who know Slay. Along with being one of the best defensive backs in the NFL right now, Slay also spends his time giving back in his hometown.
For the past few years, he’s hosted a community celebration on Easter weekend. He has also done a lot of work with Coastal Outreach Soccer, lending his support to an organization that has had a profound influence on the lives of hundreds of kids and teens in the Golden Isles.
He’s also held camps in the area, with a soccer camp Friday and a football camp Saturday at Howard Coffin Park. Campers in the third through sixth grades will go from 10 a.m. until noon and seventh- though ninth-graders will go from noon until 2 p.m.
The success that guys like Slay and former Brunswick High defensive backs — and Slay’s teammates on the Lions — Justin Coleman and Tracy Walker, shines a positive light on our area not just because of their skill on the field, but because they are also good guys who give back to their community. We look forward to watching all three of them on the field this fall and are proud to have them representing the Golden Isles.