The Georgia and South Carolina coasts got an unwelcome surprise Sunday as a tropical wave quickly organized itself into something that could be a problem. By Monday evening, that tropical wave had turned into Tropical Storm Danny.
Ultimately, Danny didn’t cause much of a disturbance. It made landfall in South Carolina on Monday night bringing heavy rains and some gusty breezes to the Carolina coast. A weather station at Folly Beach recorded a gust of 41 mph Monday afternoon as Danny approached. Even after it moved inland Monday night and Tuesday morning, gusts of 35 mph were still being recorded, according to The Associated Press.
Thankfully this tropical storm doesn’t appear to have done too much damage. Danny can be useful, though, as it should serve as a reminder just how important it is to be prepared for when a storm hits.
In our part of the world, we don’t usually face significant hurricane threats until the end of August through October. The dates of the worst storms to hit our area in recent years have all been in that timeframe.
Hurricane Matthew hit in October 2016. In 2017, we had Tropical Storm Hermine hit our area around Labor Day weekend, followed by the dangerous and damaging Hurricane Irma a couple of weeks later. Hurricane Michael came close to our area in October 2018, and Hurricane Dorian skirted just offshore past the Isles in September 2019.
With that trend in mind it’s possible some still haven’t made preparations for the upcoming season — even though hurricane season officially began at the start of June. But as Danny showed, a storm can spin up pretty quickly. There are still two tropical waves the National Hurricane Center is watching for possible development. If you have put off making your hurricane preparations, now is the time to get on it.
The first step is to plan what you will do if a hurricane comes this way. Make sure you know the evacuation routes and consider possible places you and your household could go if the order to leave is given.
Now is also a good time to make sure you have an up-to-date disaster kit. Make sure you have supplies such as water, food, flashlight, a first aid kit and other important items ready to go at a moment’s notice. Visit www.ready.gov/kit for things you should keep in mind when making a kit.
As Danny showed, we may not have a lot of time to get ready for a potential threat from the tropics. Don’t dawdle when it comes to being ready for a storm. Hopefully none of us will have to put our plans into action, but it is for the best to be prepared for the worst.