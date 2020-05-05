Gov. Brian Kemp might want to prepare his office for a bombardment of gripes in the new fiscal budget year. State revenues are spiraling downward quicker than a thrill-seeking child on the fastest water slide at Summer Waves on Jekyll Island. Blame it on COVID-19.
To ready the state for what awaits in the new budget year, which begins July 1, all agencies have been directed to cut their spending plans by 14 percent. Fourteen percent. That amounts to more than a $3.6 billion reduction, a funding loss that will seriously hamper their ability to carry out their mission. At the very least, it will prevent them from delivering the level of services Georgians have been accustomed to receiving in recent years.
As the state CEO, the governor is apt to get an earful. He’s bound to hear from frustrated department heads, as well as disgruntled citizens who feel they’re being ignored or underserved when take-aways interfere with routines. Projects long promised will be barely touched or put on hold indefinitely. Except in situations where a life is on the line, expect slower responses to requests or concerns as the state cleaves jobs off its employment roster.
Like it or not, everyone will have to learn to adjust. There’s no way around it. Of course, the state could raise taxes, but nix that option. This is not the time, not when so many Georgians have been out of work and tourism, which generates sales taxes and jobs, is at an all-time low. It will be a while before everyone is back on their feet. Count the state and its agencies among that “everyone.” Tourism will return, but not right away. Individuals and families will need to recover economically before even thinking about a vacation near the shore.
The economy in general will bounce back, though like tourism, not overnight. Reducing government services instead of increasing taxes will indeed be helpful toward this end.
Law enforcement and child protective services are two critical functions of government the state must handle with fragile care. Citizens, especially children, need the protection of police and social workers. That may be even truer in the months ahead as individuals and families struggle, some impatiently, to replug into the economy.
COVID-19 has done a number on the state and its citizens. Brace yourself for rough days ahead.