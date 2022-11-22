It is good to see the National Park Service so willing to open one of this state and nation’s coastal treasures to more tourists. That will happen if the park service proceeds with a plan to increase the number of daily guests allowed to visit the Cumberland Island National Seashore.
It was not too long ago when a congressman from Coastal Georgia ignited a political battle that lasted over a decade just to get public transportation service on the barrier island. U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston, a Savannah Republican, collided with a U.S. Senate Democrat and a legion of environmentalists when he suggested – and later insisted – the park service find an unobtrusive way to shuttle visitors across the miles between the ferry docks and the island’s historic sites.
The way the former U.S. House member saw it, if the park service could allow vehicle transportation for the wedding guests of John F. Kennedy Jr. in September 1996, then it could find a way to taxi elderly citizens, many incapable of hiking the exhausting distance to historic attractions in the island’s heat and humidity, to and from the docks. In the end, Rep. Kingston prevailed, opening the island’s heritage and natural beauty to all ages.
Needless to say, Cumberland Island’s growing popularity has the park service proposing plans to make it accessible to a greater number of sightseers and nature buffs on a day-to-day basis.
Initial plans call for more than doubling the number of men, women and children who can step foot inside the federal island park from the ferry each day. The current cap is 300.
The National Park Service also wants to add activities to its things to do on the island, including canoeing and kayaking. There is no better way to take in the island’s natural setting and splendor than to experience it up close.
Of course, these plans are not set in stone. At the moment they are open for public inspection and review. It will be interesting to see how environmentalists view and receive what the National Park Service is recommending.
There is nothing sinister about making the Cumberland Island National Seashore accessible to a larger crowd, especially knowing rangers will be monitoring for potential issues. As the custodians of this natural resource, they will be watching for any threat to the sensitive ecology and act accordingly should a problem arise.
The plan advocated by the park service is an opportunity to showcase what is worthy of preserving and protecting to a greater number of people. Seeing is believing and understanding.
We laud the National Park Service for this effort. Opening the national seashore to more citizens and global guests – what a terrific way to celebrate the national park’s 50th anniversary.