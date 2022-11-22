It is good to see the National Park Service so willing to open one of this state and nation’s coastal treasures to more tourists. That will happen if the park service proceeds with a plan to increase the number of daily guests allowed to visit the Cumberland Island National Seashore.

It was not too long ago when a congressman from Coastal Georgia ignited a political battle that lasted over a decade just to get public transportation service on the barrier island. U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston, a Savannah Republican, collided with a U.S. Senate Democrat and a legion of environmentalists when he suggested – and later insisted – the park service find an unobtrusive way to shuttle visitors across the miles between the ferry docks and the island’s historic sites.

More from this section

Sheriff Jump wins public safety award

Sheriff Jump wins public safety award

Nearly a year after perhaps the most intense criminal trial in Glynn County’s history, Masonic Lodge #717 awarded Sheriff Neal Jump its annual public safety award for his office’s handling of security.

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

It takes money to run a successful nonprofit organization, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia is no exception. Merry Mixer, an upcoming fundraiser for the organization, raises money for the 12 clubs (10 in Glynn and two in McIntosh). The organization serves 6,000 children and t…