When it comes to an area loaded with economic potential, it is hard to pick a better area than downtown Brunswick. The area offers a unique blend of modern amenities with the historic feel of a bygone era. It has the potential to be a giant factor in the Isles’ economy.
Another piece of evidence pointing to the area’s continued revitalization is the arrival of a new small cruise ship to the dock at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. The Ocean Voyager, which holds 200 passengers, is slated to make 11 stops in Brunswick this year.
It is not the only cruise ship making use of the city dock. American Cruise Line vessels will make 14 stops downtown this year. American Cruise Line, which has been visiting the city for years, brings about 100 passengers that spend about 24 hours in town each visit.
The Ocean Voyager’s stops won’t last quite as long. The vessel will arrive in the morning and leave around 6 or 7 p.m., depending on the tides.
Had it not been for the pandemic, the Ocean Voyager would have already made port in Brunswick. Like so many other businesses, cruise lines have been severely affected by the menace that is COVID-19.
If you are worried about the possibility of both American Cruise Line and the Ocean Voyager being docked at the same time, Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill said there is plenty of room for both.
Hill also said that city officials are receptive to more cruise ships coming to town as long as they aren’t bigger than the 285-foot long Ocean Voyager.
These ships and the people they bring downtown will no doubt be a boon for the area. Visitors are given a list of businesses and activities to do while in town. They shop at the businesses in the area — either taking trinkets back with them or having items shipped to their homes — and eat at restaurants.
Everything continues to trend in the right direction for downtown Brunswick. Developers are repurposing old buildings for new lofts, apartments and office space. More vessels are bringing regular visitors downtown. And there is still room to do more to help downtown.
Repurposing the former site of the Oglethorpe hotel into more space for housing and businesses would be a good first step. The more people we have in downtown Brunswick, businesses that provide goods such as groceries and other everyday needs will follow.
The future remains bright for downtown Brunswick. Let’s continue to build on this positive momentum.