What does one have to be or achieve to be chancellor of Georgia’s state universities and colleges? In 2021, apparently not Republican.

That is the battle going on in Atlanta right now as the University System of Georgia ponders its next leader. The name that quickly surfaced, of course, was former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, who served as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture under the presidency of Donald Trump.

Few question the credentials of the former governor, who served in the state Senate as a Democrat before switching political parties. The veterinarian and businessman is even a product of the university system, having earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine.

Few with any knowledge of his accomplishments question his connections. By now he ought to have plenty of them, or at least more than the average Joe or Jane.

And connections count. Consider all the millions of dollars in government and business grants that pour into the nation’s colleges and universities each year. It goes without saying that it pays to have someone who knows people in high places, especially when the universities and colleges represented are among the best in the nation.

Unfortunately, to those shouting the loudest right now, what former Gov. Perdue has accomplished or achieved pales in comparison to the fact that he served in the state’s highest office as a Republican and as a cabinet secretary under President Trump. Connections he cultivated around the state, across the nation and around the world could be a windfall for the university system and thousands of Georgia’s sons and daughters, but who wants it if he’s a Republican, his detractors are suggesting.

This same argument arose in South Carolina when former S.C. Lt. Gov. and state Sen. Pro Tem Glenn McConnell, also a Republican, was being considered for the presidency of the College of Charleston. Critics did not want him simply because of his politics. They did not care how much clout he would bring to the college. But the trustees, in need of a strong voice on behalf of the college, saw through the political shouting and nonsense and ignored the political hate mail. They chose McConnell.

The Georgia Board of Regents should do the same if they feel former Gov. Perdue is the best person for the job, regardless of what letter in the alphabet follows his name.

