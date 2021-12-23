The Brunswick and the Glynn County police departments have done an outstanding job keeping the community safe in 2021. They have been quick to aid citizens in distress and quick to respond to acts of violence.
But there is one safety concern that sometimes is neglected, presumably due to more pressing issues coupled with limited patrol officers. The concern: motorists who speed through our residential streets and neighborhoods.
Given the number of young children and pet walkers in the community, driving too fast in populated areas can be just as dangerous as firing a loaded gun randomly around people. Neither offender can be 100 percent certain the path is clear.
That’s even more true this time of year. Starting two days from now, Christmas Day, more children will be in the streets testing out new bicycles, new skateboards and an array of mechanized toys. With the forecast for the next few days calling for sunshine and mild temperatures, count on it.
These children will be in harm’s way on streets where thoughtless motorists ignore slow speed limits.
There is something the Glynn County Police Department can do to make neighborhood roads safer. On occasion the police department could dispatch two-officer teams from its HEAT unit — the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic squad — to several subdivisions armed with speed detection devices. They would ticket – not warn — motorists caught driving at an excessive velocity.
Ideally, in order to be effective, these units would have to repeat this neighborhood speed patrol more than once over a 12-month period. The county might even come up with a super speeder law that allows the doubling or tripling of fines when issued in a residential area.
Motorists who think nothing of the threat they pose to children and pet walkers when traveling like lightning through residential areas do care about their money and losing it to fines.
There is no reason for anyone to drive fast in a subdivision. Residential streets are no one’s personal racetrack or drag strip. This includes package delivery trucks on tight schedules.
The 10 seconds saved is not worth risking the life of a child or an adult out walking the dog. Anyone who thinks otherwise deserves to pay a hefty fine.