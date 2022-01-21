There is a classic horror movie trope where it looks like the heroes have won, only to look over their shoulders and realize their nemesis is still there. Their victory celebration is cut short by the specter still lingering in the background.
For almost two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has been our nemesis. It has ruthlessly affected almost every aspect of our lives, the biggest being the hundreds of thousands of Americans that have lost their lives to this horrible virus.
Locally, the virus was at its most potent when the delta variant rolled through in August and September. Hospitalizations from the variant shot into the triple digits for weeks as the number of cases and deaths spiked.
By the time October rolled around, the virus had reverted to a more manageable state. The Coastal Health District’s seven-day rolling average, which measures the average of the number of new cases over a seven-day period, went back to under 20 as opposed to being over 200 during the peak of the delta variant. Even though the numbers stayed that way for the next two months, the specter of COVID-19 never went away.
A new variant, omicron, has been running rampant. Locally, the number of cases is starting to surpass the surge that occurred from the delta variant in August and September. The seven-day rolling average has gone from less than 20 at the end of 2021 to almost more than 220 new cases a day as of Wednesday.
While the omicron variant is considered less severe, don’t let that lull you into a false sense of security. Glynn County reported six deaths from COVID on Wednesday, one of the bigger single day increases the area has seen in recent weeks.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise locally. As of Wednesday, Southeast Georgia Health System was treating 72 COVID-19 inpatients at its Brunswick hospital and nine at its location in Camden County. That is almost 30 more hospitalizations than a week ago.
It should be obvious by now that this virus will not go away just because we decide to be done with it. The Coastal Health District continues to urge people to get vaccinated against the virus to help keep COVID under control. While getting the vaccine doesn’t guarantee you won’t get COVID, it does help protect against severe illness and death. It also lowers the likelihood of spreading the virus to others.
We urge everyone to follow the health district’s guidance if you are medically able to get the vaccine. Other tips, such as staying home if you feel sick and frequently washing your hands, should also be followed. The federal government is also supplying free COVID-19 tests that can be administered at home via the website COVIDTests.gov.
COVID-19 has not gone away. It will take all of us doing our part to finally get rid of this deadly monster.