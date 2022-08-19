Nothing brings a community together like a big event, and the Golden Isles has its fair share of events that draw big crowds. When it comes to Fridays in the fall, no event is bigger than high school football.

Thousands of people will file into stadiums in Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Darien and Kingsland every week to root for their favorite teams. What happens at these games is important to a lot of people in our community, which is why it is also important that we are there as a newspaper to cover it for our readers.

More from this section