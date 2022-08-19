Nothing brings a community together like a big event, and the Golden Isles has its fair share of events that draw big crowds. When it comes to Fridays in the fall, no event is bigger than high school football.
Thousands of people will file into stadiums in Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Darien and Kingsland every week to root for their favorite teams. What happens at these games is important to a lot of people in our community, which is why it is also important that we are there as a newspaper to cover it for our readers.
You may have seen last week that Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper chain, laid off many of its journalists from its conglomerate of papers. This decision was driven by Wall Street, not by what these newspapers need to do their jobs and serve their readers.
Instead of bringing its readers local news, Gannett hamstrings newsrooms with barely enough people to effectively cover their area. These changes affect all levels of Gannett newsrooms, including sports. Some places that used to have full staffs to cover their teams now rely on one person to do the work of multiple people.
It is an incredibly sad trend that is being perpetuated by corporate leaders who care only about the bottom line instead of serving their readers. Local news, and the newspapers that dispense it, play a vital role in the community. Neglecting that responsibility does a disservice to everyone.
The News is proud to have a dedicated team that is excited about covering our local teams. We know that our readers care about what happens when Brunswick High, Glynn Academy, Frederica Academy, McIntosh County Academy and Camden County take the field on Friday nights. Having a dedicated and award-winning team to bring complete coverage to our readers is an integral part of our mission to deliver our readers the news that matters to them.
We are excited for this new season to kick off. Glynn County Stadium has a new turf field that will hold up better since it is the home stadium for both the Pirates and Terrors. It also allows more games to be played at the stadium like the Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic in September, which will feature several games of high school teams from Georgia taking on squads from Florida.
Covering local news includes covering local sports, and we’re excited to see what the new season holds for all of our area teams. We wish all the teams the best of luck as they set their sights on state titles.