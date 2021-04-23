The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to a lot of normal mechanisms of our society. Across Georgia and much of the nation, that also included interrupting our justice system.
While Glynn County has seen some court proceedings continue in a modified capacity, jury trials have been on hold for more than a year. That will change Monday when jurors file into the Selden Park gym to begin jury selection for four trials.
The gym’s blue floor may clash against the seriousness of the proceedings that will take place there Monday and Tuesday, but this is being done at Selden Park for good reason. Jury selection involves bringing together a large group of people, something that is tough to do safely during a pandemic at the Glynn County Courthouse.
Selden’s gym was chosen so that prospective jurors would be able to maintain social distancing protocols while still doing their civic duty. Jurors will go through security and medical checkpoints before entering the gym.
Dozens of seats have been spread out across the gym floor for the prospects to sit, with the chairs spaced 6 feet apart from each other. Everyone inside will also have to wear a mask. There will be four sessions, two in the morning and two in the afternoon, on Monday and Tuesday with a jury being picked from each session for the four trials. Each session will include about 60 prospective jurors.
We applaud the efforts the judges, sheriff’s office, courtroom staff and all involved are making to get jury trials going again in Glynn County.
As the rest of society begins to open back up from the pandemic, it is important that we get our legal system back on track.
While the delay is certainly understandable given the situation, we can imagine that it has been frustrating for those who are involved in any way with cases that couldn’t be adjudicated because of the restriction on jury trials. Hopefully, there are no more hang-ups now that jury trials are set to start again.
We also want to encourage anyone who has been summoned for jury duty to show up and do their civic duty. We know that being on a jury can be a big disruption in a person’s usual schedule, but it is an important part of being a citizen.
We must step up when called upon to fulfill our obligation as citizens, and the courthouse staff has devised a good plan to keep everyone as safe as possible during these uncertain times. Do your duty so we can begin to eliminate the backlog of cases clogging up our courts.