It is a fair statement to say that there are local governments in this nation — including city and county governments, as well as school boards — that would walk the Sahara to hold comments from the public to a bare minimum or escape them entirely.
Those keeping up with events see instances of this all too frequently. New generations of elected officials tend to forget they serve the people and write policies to muzzle or discourage them from participating in their own government.
Take the school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, for example. Before the board began discussing a highly sensitive issue, it locked parents outside, forcing them to wait in a thunderstorm. Moms and dads were allowed inside one at a time to quickly state an opinion after going through a weapons check.
It should be noted that some elected officials may be unaware of the consequences of the new or restrictive policies they enact. Negative impacts may be unintentional.
We hope that is the case with the new public address policy recently adopted by the Glynn County Commission. Instead of opening the floor to general comments from residents at the beginning of meetings, county commissioners are now making the taxpayers of the community wait to speak their mind until the very end of the agenda.
Can commissioners do this? Yes they can. Is the new policy fair? That likely depends on whether you want to address the seven men elected to manage the county.
At any rate, it is not a good way to treat the people of this community, though residents have seen a less open government attitude toward the public during controversial times in the past. Commissioners have monkeyed with the comment period before. In 2009, for example, six voted to allow the commission chair to suspend the comment period when he thought it necessary.
One resident has already publicly voiced his opinion. Julian Smith of St. Simons Island commented at the end of the commission meeting Thursday, “You really don’t want to hear comments. You just made it harder. You’ve made it difficult to be heard.”
Intentional or not, it certainly seems that way. Residents attending a meeting to express their thoughts on a pending action that does not require a public hearing would certainly prefer to comment before an official vote is taken, not afterward. Consider it simple common sense.