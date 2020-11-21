Glynn County Commissioner-elect Cap Fendig scored a bullseye in a recent speech to the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island. Traffic and other infrastructure issues bedeviling the island’s growing population scream for relief. They have for years.
It doesn’t say much about county preparedness when a mishap or a public work’s project on any of the island’s single lane roads can back up traffic almost all the way to the mainland. It delays commerce. Worse, it delays children getting to school or home, or parents and individuals to or from work.
Throw an emergency situation into the mix — where time is critical for the quick arrival of ambulances, police or fire trucks — and the scenario is all the more dire and scary.
County commissioners have wrestled with this grizzly bear of an issue for literally decades. They’ve supported a few projects that resulted in relieving a few pressure points here and there, but the major issues always remained and still do to this day.
As commissioner-elect Fendig well knows from his past service on the commission, solutions — real solutions — can be poorly received by the public if deemed unpopular. The more drastic the cure, the greater the resistance to a proposed remedy.
Additional roundabouts, as noted during his discourse to Rotarians, are one thing. It’s a concept islanders have come to accept over the years, albeit oftentimes grudgingly. But the traffic circles work for the most part, especially after a period of adjustment.
But in his address, commissioner-elect Fendig also mentioned moving trees, an idea that is bound to do more than just raise eyebrows among those who call St. Simons Island home should such a notion ever go further than mere talk. Residents and visitors find the oak-lined roads aesthetically pleasing and soothing. Moving any of them, even if only to prevent future traffic snarls and nightmares, likely would detonate overwhelming opposition. That would be perfectly understandable since so many regard the heavily shaded roads as one of the island’s must-see beauty marks.
Some advocate a second causeway, but it’s an unlikely solution for any number of reasons. There’s the difficulty in obtaining the necessary permits to build it over sensitive landscape and over the objections and potential lawsuits of environmental groups. Then there’s the very cost of building it over marsh and water. There’s also the cold and hard fact that traffic flow would still have to move up and down the island’s same restrictive arteries.
There is a solution somewhere in all of this. Question is, will commissioner-elect Fendig and other commissioners be bold enough to pursue it.