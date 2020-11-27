Is the government of Glynn County really incapable of administering and enforcing a new short-term rental ordinance? Is it so difficult a task that it will have to resort to outsourcing the service to an outside concern?
According to the commissioners who serve on the Glynn County Finance Committee, the answer is yes, it is that difficult. They voted Tuesday during a meeting to recommend delaying the effective date of the ordinance until the service can be contracted out to someone else.
Is this a trend among local governments now, to collect property taxes, service fees and sales taxes, but outsource services? Glynn County is already doing that with garbage collection and recycling. Residents and businesses pay for those services separately — over and above what they pay in property taxes.
In nature, natural forces take the path of least resistance. People do too. Are governments and their departments doing likewise, hiring others to do their work while collecting a portion of the fees for themselves?
Seems those who will be required to pay up under the short term rental ordinance might be better off to be shelling out dollars to one — not two — collectors. Just a theory, of course.
Glynn County’s interim IT director told the finance committee in a memo that the company it outsources the work to should be required to collect data on the extent of non-compliance issues, address identification, provide a web portal for applying and renewing short-term rental certificates, collect taxes and maintain a 24-hour hotline to take in short-term rental complaints. This would be in addition to monitoring compliance and enforcing the rules.
If Glynn County lacks the expertise, the technology or proper equipment to handle the short term rental ordinance itself, then it should do something about that — something other than hiring an outside firm to shoulder the responsibility. Inserting a middleman to manage the administration will cost. Save property owners the added expense and unnecessary aggravation and find a way to handle it all in-house.
Glynn County is among the wealthiest counties in the state. It can afford to take on challenges.