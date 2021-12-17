The concept of one size fits all is something usually reserved for hats, toboggans and other clothing items. If you ask anyone with a larger or smaller than average head, however, they will tell you that one size fits all isn’t always an apt description.
The same can be said for the one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to legislation. Georgia’s new election law is proof of that as it may force Glynn County to spend nearly $200,000 on voting machines it doesn’t need. That is what county Elections and Registrations Supervisor Chris Channell told the board of elections at a meeting Tuesday.
The state enacted a new election law seeking to make elections more secure. That law has a new requirement that states for a November general election that every voting precinct in the state must have one voting machine per every 250 voters.
This requirement was set with good intentions. Voting lines in areas such as metro Atlanta were unreasonably long this last election cycle with some voters waiting hours in line to cast their ballots. This proposal would ideally cut down on those wait times for problematic counties. The issue is not every county needs such drastic measures to do its job effectively.
Wait lines were not an issue for Glynn County in the 2020 general election. Channell, his staff and the board of elections have done terrific work in running the county’s elections, especially considering the 2020 election took place in the middle of a pandemic.
The county has 155 machines right now but would need 190 to meet the new criteria. Of course, more machines mean there is a greater possibility that one of them could break. The board would have to factor that possibility into any future budgets.
It doesn’t make sense to make Glynn County or any other counties that haven’t had problems with wait times spend more money to fix a nonexistent problem. Hopefully, this is something that the General Assembly can address in its 2022 legislative session.
To that end Channell has met with lawmakers, including Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, and was asked to draft an example of an amendment that could help fix this situation.
Channell is well-respected in the state’s election circles. His opinion should carry some weight on this topic. Hopefully the General Assembly will see that this part of the new election law needs tweaking and amend it so that counties don’t have to pay to fix something that’s not broken in their part of the state.