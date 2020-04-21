On behalf of all residents, we urge the Glynn County Commission to think long and hard before deciding whether to ask the community for another 1 percent special purpose local option sales tax this year. Look around. This is not the time for it. A lot of businesses are out of business, temporarily if not permanently, and more and more are teetering in that direction every day COVID-19 remains a threat to the health of citizens.
The Glynn County Board of Education voted earlier this month to seek a new 1 percent sales tax. Obviously its members could care less how many are in serious financial straits or headed there because of COVID-19. Deadly to many, the virus is a business smasher and job destroyer. Jobs are falling to the wayside like autumn leaves, and there is no end in sight. No one is sure when it will be safe to come out again.
Only a fortunate few are managing to get through this pandemic unscathed or with the least pounding possible. By supporting more taxation, the board of education is indicating it is oblivious to the suffering and anxiety in its own community.
It is insensitive, uncaring and cruel to answer economic pain by chewing up strained wages with more taxes. Unemployment is at its highest ever. Millions of dollars in revenue have been lost in the tourism industry across the Golden Isles alone, and we’re not out of this mess yet. There may be more to come. Matters may worsen. Time will tell.
Glynn County commissioners are more keenly aware and attuned to the community and its losses than the school board. It’s why they’re merely discussing the tax at the moment. Realizing how economically devastating the coronavirus has been, not just to this community but to the state and to the nation as a whole, they are hesitant to add the question to the general election ballot.
They’ve seen the losses, and they know the storm’s not over.