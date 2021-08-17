A Letter to the Editor published Saturday in The News asked a question that is likely on the minds of other county residents: Who is going to call the shots after the acting director of the Glynn County Emergency Agency, Alec Eaton, vacates the post at the end of this month? Is anyone on the county staff qualified to take the wheel of the operations center and the county’s emergency responses?
Who knows the county’s protcols and, just as importantly, the technology available at the fingertips of the director at the Emergency Operations Center? Eaton, the community will recall, served under EMA Director Jay Wiggins before Wiggins was moved to the position of police chief.
For this community’s sake, the Glynn County Commission hopefully has someone in mind, some qualified individual, or will have soon. The county is already suffering a critical leadership void. Its acting manager left after accepting a similar job just to the north of here. The administrator’s responsibilities are now being shared by the county attorney and finance director, two very capable individuals who must find time in their already crowded workday to handle the duties of county manager.
What makes filling these positions more pressing now than later is the time of year. It’s hurricane season, and Coastal Georgia is entering the most active part of it. Just in the past several days, two disturbances off the coast of Africa strengthened into tropical storms — Fred and Grace — while advancing to this side of the Atlantic. Another formed recently off this nation’s northeastern coast. Fred and Grace both found their way into the Gulf of Mexico and won’t be a factor locally. We will have to keep an eye on the Tropical Depression Eight to see where it goes.
Surely it hasn’t escaped the notice of county leadership that the National Hurricane Center is already up to the letter “G” in what is predicted to be a busier than usual season.
Residents saw what a mess the last hurricanes left when passing close to the Golden Isles. It required a seasoned EMA director, Jay Wiggins at the time, and county manager, Alan Ours at the time, to get the community cleaned up and back on its feet. It is how it usually goes when experts are in control.
Our best advice to the county commission is not to dawdle. Glynn County needs experts to replace the experts it lost this year, and it needs them as soon as possible.