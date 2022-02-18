When someone lays their head down to go to sleep, it would be reasonable to expect that they could get through a night’s slumber without a vehicle crashing into their home. That is an actual possibility that affects homeowners who live on Mallery Street on St. Simons Island.
The problematic area is located where there is a big curve in Mallery Street. If you are driving along Mallery going roughly north away from the Pier Village, you come to the curve after passing Leake Street on the left. Drivers traveling that way either follow the curve, which leads east toward Demere Road, or they exit Mallery onto the street’s extension, which leads to a few homes and a townhouse complex.
For people driving on Mallery from Demere, there is a stop sign when they reach the curve so that there will be no crashes between vehicles heading toward the Pier Village and vehicles exiting Mallery for the extension. Anyone who has visited or lived in the homes or townhouses on the extension will tell you they pause to make sure nobody is coming from the other way.
The area can be tricky to navigate if not paying attention. That has led to problems for homeowners who live near the perilous intersection.
The latest incident happened between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday when a car failed to brake to a halt at the stop sign, missed the curve to head down the rest of Mallery and crashed into the home of Michelle Fox. She told The News earlier this week that the crash sounded like an explosion and that she couldn’t sleep afterwards because every sound frightened her.
The damage included three columns knocked down in Fox’s carport, as well as damage to her car that was in the carport. The driver of the 2011 BMW that disrupted Fox’s peaceful night of sleep was arrested for driving under the influence and driving too fast for conditions.
While this was the first time Fox experienced such a shock, other homeowners in the area were not surprised as it was scenario that had played out in their yards and homes as well. Mary Matthews has lived at the intersection for more than 20 years and told The News her home has been hit several times.
It is clear that not enough has been done at the intersection to protect the nearby homes from derelict drivers. The county must look at ways to reduce the danger at this location, be it with speed bumps to slow down vehicles or physical protection for the homes themselves.
Homeowners should be able to get a good night’s sleep without having to fear someone ramming into their home in the middle of the night. It’s on the county to help assuage their fears.