The fact that the Glynn County Commission offered John Powell a handsome package to resign his post only further erodes community confidence in its police chief. From all accounts, it may be time for the commission to seriously reexplore the resignation deal or consider other options.
The offer, of course, was made in secret, away from the eyes and ears of the public, but that’s within the boundaries of Georgia law. Governing authorities are allowed to discuss personnel issues in private. The only way The News discovered the rejected resignation deal is through an open records request.
Information provided The News under the request included a May 6 email from Glynn County Commissioner David O’Quinn to the six other commissioners. In it Commissioner O’Quinn describes Chief Powell as “incompetent” and a “cancer in the community” and calls for his immediate termination. He notes in the same email that Powell should have accepted the offer the county had extended him to resign, calling it “a very nice package to resign.”
Commissioner O’Quinn is referring to the very same police chief who has been on paid administrative leave since his indictment by a county grand jury Feb. 27 in the wake of a scandal involving a former Glynn County police narcotics officer who had sexual relations with a confidential informant. The case, according to a Feb. 28 report by this newspaper, later revealed the possible suppression of information in a police chase involving the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team that resulted in a fatality.
While Chief Powell is presumed innocent, the grand jury indictment is telling. It includes four counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of influencing a witness and one count of criminal attempt to commit perjury.
Controversy was a frequently used word in most mentions of the police department while Chief Powell actively stood at the helm, though it should be noted that many police departments in this country are under fire today, deserved or not. During Chief Powell’s watch, the regional drug squad was disbanded, and in June 2018, Glynn County Police Lt. Robert “Cory” Sasser shot his estranged wife and her boyfriend dead in McIntosh County. The family of Sasser’s wife is suing the county, claiming police and others botched the case from the get-go.
Then there’s the shooting of a young African-American man, Ahmaud Arbery, by two armed white men in Satilla Shores on Feb. 23. Commissioner O’Quinn feels as others do, that county police should have been more aggressive in their investigation and should have ultimately asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over. One of the men who chased Arbery down, Greg McMichael, served on the Glynn County police force before accepting the job of investigator in the office of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney. No charges were filed by county police after questioning Greg McMichael and his adult son, Travis McMichael, and the GBI wasn’t asked to step in until two months later, and only then when requested to do so by state officials. Chief Powell should have known to do that.