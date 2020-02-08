The Glynn County Airport Commission has a new idea of how it wants to face the future. It would like to do it with fewer members.
Nine members now involve themselves in the airport commission’s decision making process. The board wants to pare that number down to five.
No current member would be cast overboard. Seats will be removed — four of them — naturally, as the term of the current occupant expires. Two posts are already empty and another two will be vacant soon.
Of course, under the existing set up, it’s not a decision the board that oversees operations of the community’s two airports can make alone.
The plan to reduce membership must be approved by the Glynn County Commission.
It would be difficult to explain why the county commission would refuse to grant its consent to a less populated board, not when one considers it is the consensus of the airport board.
Its members know best how to wring the most effectiveness out of those who oversee an operation with a $50 million impact on the local economy by the mere fact that they’ve been there and done that.
If they feel five minds thinking for the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport and McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport would be more efficient than nine, then so be it. It must be so.
One could say the board wishes to shed a certain uniqueness. At nine members, it said to be the largest airport commission in the nation. Airport governing bodies in other communities smaller and larger than Glynn County apparently realized long ago that progress hinges on quality, not quantity. Among these are the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, seven members, and the Savannah Airport Commission, five members.
Give the Glynn County Airport Commission the opportunity to show that it can do more with less.