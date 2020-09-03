If acting Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins says his department needs new Tasers, canines and police body cameras, then do whatever is necessary to honor his request. Don’t discuss it to death. Chief Wiggins wouldn’t ask if they were nonessential.
Glynn County’s newly created police study committee will undoubtedly arrive at the same conclusion, and for good reason. The safety of police officers is directly related to our personal safety, as well as that of friends, neighbors and loved ones.
There is some fear county officials might decide to sit on this until the outcome of their lawsuit or the referendum on the future existence of the police force. Please don’t. That decision — and that’s if there is a decision — could be months in the making or implementing, if not years since litigation is involved.
Whatever the cost, it’s a small price to pay when invested in police and public safety.
Carl Alexander, a member of the police study committee, served as Glynn County’s No. 1 cop for years. If anyone knows what’s lurking in the shadows in this coastal community, it’s Alexander. He happened to comment on the effectiveness of canines when Chief Wiggins reviewed his list that included providing police an adequate number of the specially trained dogs to cover every shift.
Seems the canines came in quite handy during Alexander’s time. There were one or two particular nights when they were used to disperse unruly mobs.
The crowds scattered in a hurry. They reacted to the barking, snarling dogs, taking flight as quickly as their legs and feet allowed them.
As for body cameras, most everyone following news events realizes how critical they can be when violent clashes occur between police and citizens. Their use has set more than one story or alibi to the trash pile. They’re vital equipment.
Stun guns are another important component of the law enforcement ensemble. The 21st century is yielding more than its share of thugs who have no respect for others and even less for police. Until a safer device is invented, stun guns are the better option in situations where a violent individual is a threat to himself, to officers and to others.
It’s always easy to second guess the men and women who serve as our guardians. It cost nothing but a few movements of the tongue or the light pounding of fingertips to question or condemn the actions of police. Patrol the streets on Friday and Saturday nights for a month. The experience would be enlightening. Equip our police with the proper tools they need to stay safe and to keep us safe pronto.