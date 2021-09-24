Looking at a map of the United States, the sheer size of Georgia might surprise some people.
No other state in the South, outside of Texas, has more land area than Georgia. Of course, that depends if you count current Southeastern Conference member Missouri and future SEC member Oklahoma as part of the South.
Within Georgia’s more than 57,000 square miles is a very diverse state geographically. Along the coast we have our beaches and marshlands while in the northeast portion of the state you’ll find Brasstown Bald, the state’s highest point at 4,784 feet.
These facts illustrate a specific point — sometimes what works for other parts of the state aren’t what’s best for a different part of the state. That is something the Islands Planning Commission should keep in mind as it considers bringing the county’s dune setbacks into line with the state’s requirements.
Changing the dune setbacks were first brought up at a workshop in August between county commissioners and members of the planning commission with discussions continuing at Tuesday’s IPC meeting.
The proposed changes would reduce the development setback line from 40 feet to 25 feet in areas with an active/stable dune sequence and increase the development setback line from 20 feet to 25 feet for areas without an active/stable dune sequence. Landscaping would be removed as a use requiring a conditional-use permit.
This change would lead to more developable land on St. Simons, but is there truly a need to develop more land on the island? We think most residents would say the island has been developed enough.
The biggest issue with reducing the setback is the effect it would have on the island’s dune structures. Dunes serve an important function. They are the island’s protection against the waves, tides and winds that pound the coast.
Those dune structures have been put to the test the last five years with Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017. If you look at the Atlantic Ocean right now, more stress could be on the way as hurricane season has really revved up the last couple of weeks.
Then there is the looming threat of rising sea levels. The county has so far shown an aversion to taking any specific action that could help prevent or mitigate this threat. Decreasing the dune setback could be detrimental to our first line of defense against rising seas.
We’re glad the IPC voted to defer the measure so that the issue can be thoroughly discussed and properly vetted before being implemented. It may be in the county’s best interest to not align its policy with the state, especially if it is to the detriment of our dunes.