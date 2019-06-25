The scene Friday at Coastal Pines Technical College was chaotic. Sirens and gunfire could be heard by any that were in the vicinity of the campus. Fortunately, this wasn’t a real-life situation, but it was treated as such by the Glynn County Police Department.
The county police conducted an active shooter drill Friday at the college to prepare for what many people don’t want to think about happening here. The threat of a mass shooting has unfortunately become something police forces around the country have to be prepared for.
We’ve seen gunmen shoot up schools, churches, movie theaters and night clubs around the country over the last dozen or so years. Each incident is just as heartbreaking as the next.
The fact that we live in a world where such a threat exists is sometimes hard to believe. While we may lament the reasons why cops have to do such drills, it is still important that they prepare for the worst.
The county Emergency Management Association led the drill with multiple agencies participating. Along with police from the county, city of Brunswick, College of Coastal Georgia and Coastal Pines, the county and city fire departments and the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center also participated in the drill. Students and teachers at Coastal Pines did their part too by playing victims and others caught in the crossfire during the scenario.
The scenario didn’t just involve taking out the threat. Alec Eaton, specialist with the EMA, wanted the first responders to also deal with the aftermath of such a tragedy, such as dealing with people who are wounded and understandably frightened.
“This is being held to test us in a real world active shooter tragedy,” Eaton said. “To get an understanding of what it is to deal with all of our agencies working and coming together in a life-and-death emergency like this. It’s about eliminating the threat, yes, but it is also about treating the victims and reaching the survivors. We’re asking, ‘What does it look like after?’”
Our prayer is that our local first responders won’t have to ever use the skills they brushed up on during the drill. But we live in a time where the threat is real. The easy thing would be to put the thought out of your head, say something like ‘It could never happen here’ and not give it another thought.
The county and the hundreds of first responders who help keep us safe aren’t taking that approach. Instead of hoping it never happens, they are preparing in case a mass shooting does happen.
Everybody hopes that day never comes, but if it does, our first responders are more than ready to spring into action.