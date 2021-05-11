To interim Glynn County Police Chief Rickey Evans, to his department and to all other law enforcement agencies that responded to the incident on U.S. 17 near Interstate 95 exit 29 Friday morning, we say this: Great job! Their understanding that all is not always as it seems, their years of service in law enforcement and their patience ended a potentially dangerous standoff without loss of life.
The incident started before daybreak when the driver of a vehicle who was described by a witness as being unclothed ran off the highway and into an embankment. When the concerned passerby stopped to check on the welfare of the motorist, the driver, the only one in the vehicle, allegedly indicated he had a bomb. Like a good citizen, the passerby immediately passed the information to police.
Police wasted no time in securing the scene. Traffic on U.S. 17 was diverted, a major inconvenience to motorists and businesses in the area, SWAT was summoned, and assistance from other law enforcement agencies with the equipment and expertise needed were called upon for assistance.
Some seven hours later, with no shots having ever been fired, the driver of the disabled vehicle was taken into police custody and transported to the hospital for observation. No bomb was found in the vehicle.
The public is forever hearing about incidents where supposedly impatient police officers in other cities in other states allegedly took shortcuts that led to the injury or death of a suspect. They are told peace officers might have acted too hastily in certain circumstances. Right or wrong, in hindsight, a pause or change of strategy may have avoided the taking of a life, analysts will often say.
The difference is that hindsight is a luxury police on the scene cannot always afford. Hindsight contains more time — unpressured time for thinking and acting. It is a period of time that begins after-the-fact and which can stretch into days, months, centuries.
The handling of the situation Friday by Chief Evans is what people expect from the men and women sworn to protect and to serve. He encircled the crisis with the full power of his department to contain a potential threat and to allow time for a peaceful solution.
Kudos to Chief Evans and his police department. While every circumstance may not turn out so well, this one did.