If we have learned anything from the release of the city and county crime stats, it’s that cooperation between the police and the community are necessary to help keep crime in check.
The crime stats for the county, like the city, showed a decrease in serious crimes — which encompasses everything from homicide, aggravated assault and armed robbery to burglary and auto theft. After a slight increase in serious crimes in 2017, there was a 10 percent decrease for 2018.
The biggest drop in the crime rate came in the homicide category. There were only three homicides in the county last year, with police making arrests in all three cases. There were seven homicides in the county in 2017.
County police investigated 13 percent more robberies in 2018 compared to 2017, but there was a decrease in armed robberies. Assaults were also down in 2018 by nearly 5 percent. The number of burglaries dropped 35 percent while the number of vehicle thefts rose slightly.
Glynn County Police Chief John Powell said any decrease is considered positive, but he was quick to point out how the community itself plays a big role in the decrease.
“We attribute it to several factors taking place in the community,” Powell said of the decrease. “One, is the community itself — people not being afraid to get involved and stepping up and letting us know what’s going on in their communities. It makes us more responsive. Another important factor is the partnerships we have with other agencies, and that’s local, federal and state, as well as the prosecuting attorney’s office.”
The county has done a several things to engage with the community more and make officers more visible. Last spring, they opened a substation on St. Simons Island. Last fall, they opened up a field office at the Glynn Place Mall that houses the department’s traffic enforcement and street crimes unit.
The Community Relations Unit was also established with four officers with bicycles and patrol cars. Their main purpose is to circulate throughout the county and establish a rapport with the community.
The county has made an effort to be more visible and build a relationship with the community. That is paying off with better communication between the two, which is helping make the county safer. Hopefully, this relationship continues to be successful in 2019.