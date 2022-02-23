One of the biggest issues businesses have faced the last two years is finding enough workers. The COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for some employees leaving and not coming back.
Lockdowns and distance learning meant more people had to stay at home for the greater good either to help contain the virus or to stay at home and take care of children who would normally be in school.
Now that the world is starting to revert to something closer to normal, many have not returned to their old jobs. “The Great Resignation” as it is being called has affected businesses at all levels, making it harder to retain employees and fill the openings vacated by people leaving.
Even the government is not immune to the hiring woes. Glynn County currently has 90 unfilled full-time jobs and 83 unfilled part-time jobs. In order to attract more qualified applicants and retain the staff they have, county commissioners voted Thursday to give pay raises across the board.
Of the $5.47 million being set aside for raises, the county’s lowest paid employees will be getting three-fourths of it. The lowest tiered employees who have worked for five years or less will see an average annual raise of $6,652 while the lowest tiered employees with six to 10 years experience will get an average raise of $5,270.
The lowest paid county employee will start at $14.25 an hour. That is seven dollars more than the minimum wage rate for workers in Georgia.
The raises go into effect on the March 27 pay period while new employees hired will be immediately added to the new pay structure. The funds for the raises are coming from excess Local Option Sales Tax revenues and increases in property values.
This is a good decision by the county to give its workers raises, especially considering the focus was on lower tiered employees. These bumps will hopefully help the county retain the staff it has and make the current vacancies more attractive to potential workers.
At some point, people will have to return to work. Competition for workers is already fierce and will only get worse as more people return to the workforce.
Compensation could be the deciding factor for many of those people when they reenter the workforce. Hopefully these raises will help the county lure in the workers it needs and retain the employees already putting in hard work across the Isles.