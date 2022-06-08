If there are any high school or college students still unsure about what career path to pursue, consider the ubiquitous career that has infiltrated seemingly all levels of government decision making — consulting.
The great thing about being a consultant is that you get to make recommendations, then get paid whether your idea is good enough for implementation or thrown out on the scrap pile of other bad ideas. At least that is what Glynn County’s recent work with consultants would suggest.
Let’s start with the proposed zoning ordinance that has been in the making for the last few years. The intent was for TSW Design to overhaul the county’s zoning ordinance by finding issues in the county’s ordinance.
The committee reviewing that ordinance wasn’t impressed by some of the changes at Monday’s meeting. In fact, the committee scrapped sections of the ordinance that refer to residential design standards.
Glynn County Commissioner Walter Rafolski, who is also on the zoning ordinance committee, said the scrapped regulations were more akin to a homeowners association than a county zoning ordinance. He said the intent of the zoning ordinance rewrite was to clean up any conflicts in the ordinance and make the rules more understandable, not to tell people what they can and can’t do.
Others were also critical of the zoning rewrite. Mainland Planning Commissioner Neal Boatright, who is also on the zoning committee, said the scrapped section was “a special interest wish list that is a waste of time.”
That is the crux of the issue — waste. TSW was working on this ordinance for the last few years. Was this section kept secret? Did anyone know that they were trying to turn the county into one giant homeowners association?
This isn’t the only consultant that the county has been less than satisfied with in recent years. During the prolonged search for a new county manager, commissioners weren’t keen on any of the prospects suggested by consultants The Mercer Group.
That led some of the commissioners to reach outside the box to name Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman the lone finalist last summer. That deal would eventually not work out, and it took until this April to find a permanent replacement for Alan Ours.
It all comes back to waste. When consultants fail to do their job — at least in the eyes of the county’s decision-makers — it does nothing but cost the county time and money. Hopefully going forward, the county is more selective when it comes to using and hiring the right people to consult on such important matters.