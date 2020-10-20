The men in charge of Glynn County government will take a look at suggestions recommended by a citizens review committee when the two sit down at 2 p.m. today for a virtual meeting. Expected among the ideas to be presented by the appointed committee are proposals for increasing fees for use of public parks and facilities managed by the county.
Honestly, one might be inclined to think any park or facility use fees, including existing ones, would be enough. Citizens are already paying property taxes, sales taxes and special purpose sales taxes, plus whatever fee is being charged today. Shouldn’t that be enough? Shouldn’t that be more than adequate?
Apparently not. Otherwise, there would be no such thing as “user fees,” a term put into play by all levels of government decades ago to boost revenue. Today, the hands of government are both in the back and front pockets of taxpayers. In addition to taxes in Glynn County, “users” pay a garbage pickup fee, court fees, pet adoption fees, and so on and so on. There’s a fee for most everything, including fines for failure to comply with the rules.
User fees, of course, serve a purpose. In theory, as far as parks are concerned, the fees cover the cost of maintaining a property or a facility. It should be mentioned that these same properties and facilities can be upgraded or replaced with the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax where a portion gets paid by the people who live and work in the Golden Isles. This is in addition to the nearly permanent 1 percent LOST (Local Option Sales Tax), which, in theory, helps keep county and city property taxes down.
This is not to be construed as being anti-user fee. It’s merely a reminder to commissioners to keep in mind what residents of this community are already paying into the system before raising the costs for using something most residents have already paid for five to 10 times over during their lifetime via property taxes or sales taxes. That includes renters. Rest assured, landlords pass the cost of property taxes onto their tenants.
Parks and facilities are supposed to be places of enjoyment with family and friends after a long day or week at work. They were never intended to be opportunities to add to or fatten the county treasury.
Keep the fees real and within reach of all residents.
As for parking at the beach on St. Simons Island, this is a whole other matter, considering times during our peak seasons when out of town users are frequenting our beaches far more than local residents. The cost of upkeep is growing, a cost currently shouldered exclusively by Glynn County taxpayers. To soften the impact on the county budget, an annual fee and a daily fee — nothing that would be anywhere near prohibitive — should be considered.