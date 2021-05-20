The best time to deal with a potential problem is to act before it ever becomes an issue. The second best time is to act the instant it does.
Glynn County is facing several now, at the top of which is police pay. Turnover among the ranks of the Glynn County Police Department is still a problem and will continue to be until county commissioners and the county’s management team do something to reconcile the issue.
Without forward thinking, it’s only going to get worse. Consider this: more than half the cities and states in a recent national study of local and state law enforcement agencies by the Center for State and Local Government Excellence indicated some degree of difficulty in recruiting police officers. Sixty-four percent agreed it’s a major challenge today.
There are a number of reasons for that, with early retirements during the COVID-19 pandemic being among them.
Glynn County Police Sgt. Colin Scogin addressed this very issue with the county commission Tuesday. He reported that 80 percent of the men and women serving on the county police force have less than two years of experience in law enforcement. The pay could be better. Compared to the annual average pay received by other police departments across Georgia, Glynn police earn on average $5,000 less. That and the turnover rate is a “big morale issue,” Sgt. Scogin warned commissioners.
“We’re hiring them, we’re training them, and they’re taking off,” the police sergeant told the commission.
There might have been a time when commissioners thought finding police to patrol the streets of the community was as simple as picking up a phone. Even if that was true back then, it’s certainly not true today. Too many other local governments are moaning about understaffed police departments.
There’s more competition for the ever-shrinking number of men and women who are willing to put their lives on the line daily or risk being the target of national headlines and intensive public scrutiny when something goes amiss on their shift.
The sooner the Glynn County Commission and its management team recognize this, the sooner they will realize that they must act immediately to head off a serious police shortage. Raise the pay. What these officers put up with and risk each day they’re on duty is worth more, far more, than the pennies they’re getting.
Needless to say, the Brunswick Police Department is beset by the same woes. Maybe it’s time the two considered teaming up. There may come a day where neither has the choice but to combine forces.