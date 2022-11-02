Rules meant to regulate an activity work best when they are simple and easy to follow. The Glynn County government is hoping a new color-coded map will help people who drive around in golf carts on St. Simons Island know which roads they can and can’t use.
“Golf cart” is a generic term that refers to what the law calls low-speed vehicles and personal transportation vehicles. No matter what you call them, the vehicles have been a source of frustration and consternation among island residents.
An LSV is any four-wheeled electric vehicle capable of traveling faster than 20 mph but not faster than 25 mph on a paved surface. PTVs are vehicles with a minimum of four wheels, travel at a maximum speed of less than 20 mph, weigh a maximum of 1,375 pounds and carry no more than eight people.
It is important to distinguish between the two because that governs which roads each type can traverse.
An LSV can drive on roads with speed limits up to but not exceeding 35 mph. A PTV is limited to roads where the speed limit doesn’t exceed 25 mph.
The map does this by using a system anyone who can drive should already know.
Roads colored red are a no-go for either type of vehicle. Those roads include a large portion of Sea Island Road and a portion of Frederica Road between Kings Way and Demere Road.
Yellow roads on the map indicate that LSVs can travel on these roads but not PTVs. Those roads include Kings Way, the portion of Demere Road between Frederica Road and Sea Island Road, and a large chunk of Frederica Road.
Green roads are good to go for both types of vehicles. Those roads include a portion of Demere Road east of Frederica Road, Ocean Boulevard, a small piece of the north end of Frederica Road and East Beach Causeway.
It was a smart move by the county to create a map that should be easy for anyone operating one of these types of vehicles. The next move is to make sure it gets into the hands of people who need it.
If you own a PTV or LSV, we encourage you to visit the county’s website at www.glynncounty.org/2204/Low-Speed-Vehicles-LSV-Personal-Transpor so that you can get a copy of the map that can be printed out at home. Businesses that rent carts should also consider printing it out for visitors who are likely to be unfamiliar with where they can and can’t drive.
There should also be no excuses for people who violate the law. Drivers should be ticketed if they drive their LSV or PTV on an unauthorized road. The information is readily available in an easy to understand form.