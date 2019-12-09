Last week was a big week when it comes to the future of the conference center in downtown Brunswick.
On Wednesday, city commissioners unanimously voted to enter into a $6,000 pre-construction services contract for the Oglethorpe Conference Center with Elkins Construction. The following day, county commissioners voted unanimously to extend its agreement with the city for the site where the conference center would go.
There was also a big presentation at a work session before the city commission meeting where some key details were learned, including that the 20,000 square feet design would actually consume 26,743 square feet of space. A smaller, 17,407 square feet design was recommended by the architect for the project. The downside is that redrawing plans will cost about $180,000 more.
The city didn’t move on that, but the county was satisfied enough with their work to approve the extension for the land. County leaders, though, did bring up salient points before they approved the memo. We still have nothing but vague promises that a hotel will come to the site if the conference center is built. Before the city takes up the Herculean task of paying for the site, it needs to have it in writing that a hotel is also planning to build.
Advisors have told the city that a smaller conference center with a hotel would be the most financially viable option for the site. If we are going to pay advisors for their opinions, we should take them seriously. The conference center shouldn’t be built unless a hotelier is officially on board.
Despite some reservations, the county approved extending the agreement because they didn’t want to be the reason the city couldn’t get the project done. Considering the frosty relationship that has existed between the city and county in past years, especially over this issue, the county made the right call in approving the agreement.
The only way for Brunswick to move forward and see its true potential become a reality is through cooperation between all parties involved. While the county does own the land and has a right to have a say in the matter, they shouldn’t be the impediment that sinks any deal the city makes with a hotelier.
In some ways, the conference center issue has hung over what has been a pretty substantial revitalization in recent years. We are seeing more businesses and housing come to the area. Brunswick is attracting the attention of a TV show that could spotlight just how far the city has come while helping with the revitalization effort.
We have expressed our opposition to the conference center before, but if it’s going to happen, we want it to be a success. It seems like Brunswick is always the underdog and counted out when the chips are down.
But underdogs have a way of coming out victorious in the end. We hope Brunswick can prove that to be true once again.