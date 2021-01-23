Five of Glynn County’s seven commissioners made the right decision Thursday. They went with the recommendation of Glynn County Manager Alan Ours and voted to contract the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police to begin the search for a man or woman to head up the county police department.
Glynn County can ill-afford a bad hire for a department battered by a series of controversies and that wobbled in a state of flux for an extended period of time. Chief Jay Wiggins, the county’s former Emergency Management Agency director, has succeeded in putting the department on the right track. Unfortunately, the community will lose his leadership at the end of the month. Chief Wiggins is retiring.
Contracting the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police will not come cheap. It will cost taxpayers $10,000, or around $900 for each evaulation by the association. The commission will receive the association’s top 10 picks for consideration, a process that is expected to take three to four months.
County Manager Ours enumerated his reasons for favoring the association over others. In addition to its abundance of expertise, the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police is familiar with the issues facing the state, as well as the individual departments themselves and and the issues they face at home. One of the association’s representatives in this district is Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis, a man of outstanding integrity.
We applaud the five commissioners who concurred with the assessment of County Manager Ours: Commission Chairman Wayne Neal and Commissioners David O’Quinn, Bill Brunson, Cap Fendig and Sammy Tostensen. They share the community’s concern in wanting a top-notch chief.
Commissioners Allen Booker and Walter Rafolski cast the only two votes against hiring the association. When the commission took up the vote, Commissioner Booker said he was concerned about diversity in the search and pitched hiring the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives to pan for good candidates for the same price of $10,000.
Neither gender nor race should matter in the selection. What the community wants and needs at the helm of the county police department is a person who is experienced and who understands police must be a little bit more than just enforcers of laws in the 21st century.
We trust the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police will keep that in mind when interviewing potential candidates for the Glynn County position.