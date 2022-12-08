Glynn County residents recently learned three important lessons, all of which came to bear with the abrupt resignation of county police chief Jacques Battiste this week. Headed for a different kind of job elsewhere, his last day as police chief will be Dec. 16.
The first lesson learned is that professional consultants are not infallible. As pointed out to The News, those recommending Battiste to the Glynn County Commission as a qualified candidate for county police chief failed to notice that he did not meet Georgia requirements for full law enforcement duties.
Battiste ended up having to go through certain steps to earn his state qualification, a requirement that proved to be tough but achievable for the fifty-something chief.
The second lesson learned is that not every retired member of federal law enforcement has what it takes to run a police department or to endure the high volume of criticism that often accompanies the job. Being criticized on social media is one of the reasons Battiste cited for his resignation. Given the sometimes life and death decisions a police chief must make, the community needs a man or woman who can stand tall in the face of public criticism.
The third lesson the community learned is that county commissioners must consider all qualifications of individuals seeking important positions. They should look at the whole individual. The best candidates tend to be those with actual experience in leading a community police department.
Chief Battiste has served the community well, and we wish him the best of luck in his new job. It is the job he sought — but did not get — before accepting the chief’s position here. That initial opportunity has since reopened and Battiste will fill it when he severs ties with the police department.
The Glynn County Commission could save itself a lot of worry and headaches by returning to the days when the county sheriff was the top law enforcer. It would be thumping that responsibility on county voters. The requirement, of course, is that all currently employed county police officers would keep their jobs. Attrition would reduce the agency to a proper size.
Commissioners would be saving tax dollars. Instead of having three police executives — the sheriff, county police chief and city police chief — the community would only have two.
It also would eliminate any perceived need to hire a public safety director and create a new, expensive layer of bureaucracy at the expense of taxpayers.