Glynn County residents recently learned three important lessons, all of which came to bear with the abrupt resignation of county police chief Jacques Battiste this week. Headed for a different kind of job elsewhere, his last day as police chief will be Dec. 16.

The first lesson learned is that professional consultants are not infallible. As pointed out to The News, those recommending Battiste to the Glynn County Commission as a qualified candidate for county police chief failed to notice that he did not meet Georgia requirements for full law enforcement duties.

