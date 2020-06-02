The community appreciates resistance among members of the Glynn County Commission to raise taxes when faced with a budget shortfall in the new fiscal year, which begins July 1. It also appreciates Glynn County Commissioners Allen Booker and Bob Coleman for putting people — in this case, county employees — above rainy day funds by reminding the commission of its decision in early May to avoid furloughing staff.
Commissioners know the score. The COVID-19 pandemic knocked more than just county revenues off track.
It also pulled the rug from under the very property owners and businesses that feed and replenish the budget, putting thousands out of work and virtually bringing commerce everywhere to a standstill. That includes Brunswick and the Golden Isles.
Today, commercial activity is showing a little spark. Beaches are crowded, and the Isles seem to once again to be a popular destination point.
Recovery will take time, and that’s only if the nation is out of the woods with this life-threatening pandemic. Think of the economy as a large, deflated pool raft being reinflated by a 3-year-old. It might return to full form or it might not. At any rate, expect a long wait.
County commissioners understand. They deferred seeking another sales tax, even though the school board did not, and now feel compelled to rely more on cutting nonessential budget costs and tapping rainy day funds on hand than raiding the depleted bank accounts or empty pockets of taxpayers.
We’re not talking about a small stash of unused tax-dollars here. As of last week, Glynn County possessed a rainy day fund of $30 million, plus $15 million in cash reserves.
With $45 million at its disposal, the commission ought to easily be able to rub out the $1.3 million budget shortfall it estimates it will have.
Savvy and conservative spending practices in the past have kept county government on solid ground through hurricanes and other emergencies. Now, it will bolster and patch the county’s proposed $132 million budget for the 12 months of fiscal 2021 without piling a greater monetary obligation onto financially strapped taxpayers or furloughing county employees.
The Glynn County Board of Education should take notes. It could learn a thing or two from county commissioners.