One of the toughest things about selling products, goods or services is figuring out how much to charge for it. In theory, you want to charge an amount that reflects the effort it took to make the product but not make it so expensive that nobody buys the product. Finding that sweet spot can take a few tries.
That is the task that a new committee in Glynn County is essentially being asked to do. The new revenue study committee met for the first time Monday, and county manager Alan Ours told the group their job is to look at the fees and charges the county makes and see if the amount is within reason.
On the surface, this may seem like a simple task. But consider for a moment just how many charges and fees the county controls. Just studying the fees associated with all of Glynn County’s parks could overwhelm someone. Once you factor in areas like courts, building permits and a host of other revenue streams, it is a lot for a committee to consider.
The guidelines that Ours gave the committee make sense. Ours asks to committee not just to look at what other cities charge but also to consider the expense the county takes on to provide the service the fee covers.
It is important that a fee is competitive relative to other markets. Having a lower fee for such expenses such as building permits might encourage developers to build here instead of a neighboring county.
But that fee also needs to pay for the work that goes into everything connected to it. If a fee can’t support the goal it is supposed to pay for, then you have to ask if it is really needed or if it needs to be raised.
Those are the type of questions that we look forward to seeing this committee answer. We are grateful that five citizens — Paul Schofield, a Brunswick attorney mostly working in bankruptcy law, local accountant Audrey Gibbons, businessman Ed Farley, insurance education instructor Lashonda Billue and commercial painter Ron Farquhar — are willing to give up their time to help out with this issue.
Considering that the committee’s efforts will play a role when its time to sort out the budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, we hope that they have everything they need to do their job.
We look forward to seeing what fruits come from their labor in the future.