When it comes to any kind of competition, you would like to have an even playing field. How upset would Georgia fans be if the officials for the Florida game were all from Gainesville? Even if those officials do their job perfectly without bias, it’s still not a good look.
That’s why the county’s discussion Tuesday of regulations for beach businesses is an important step for all involved. Now, we are not too keen on unnecessary red tape when it comes to governments and businesses but if the competition is going to be fair, the playing field needs to be level for everyone.
The problem, as it was spelled out at the meeting by County Community Development Director Pamela Thompson, is that existing county regulations don’t say much about selling services on the beach while businesses selling products are regulated.
The lack of oversight led to an issue earlier this month when a paraglider — which is classified as an ultralight aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration — started operating on the beach.
Robert Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission, said according to FAA guidelines, ultralight aircraft can’t operate within five miles of an airport without certain permissions and clearances the paraglider pilot did not have.
Burr said the pilot claimed to have clearance when he didn’t. Pilots from other aircrafts called in complaints during the pilots’ flights, though he has ceased operating within the five-mile zone since July 11.
During the meeting, Recreation and Parks Manager Lisa Gurganus presented the commission with some of the things other communities do to regulate beach businesses including permitting, having businesses maintain liability insurance and other factors.
Commissioners asked Thompson and Gurganus to work with county attorney Aaron Mumford to draw up a draft ordinance. That was a good decision, as hopefully the trio can look at what’s worked for other cities and see if it will work here.
Whether your selling goods or selling services, there has to be some basic rules in place to protect everyone. As long as the regulations aren’t too cumbersome, the county is making the right choice to give some guidance to beach businesses.