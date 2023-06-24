Glynn County Commissioner David Sweat clearly has his eyes on the present. Unfortunately for Brunswick and the Golden Isles, he was the only Glynn commissioner of the six attending a planning retreat on St. Simons Island this week to focus on pressing issues. The five others present — all but Commissioner Walter Rafolski, who was unable to participate — skipped over the present and spoke of a future time, future populations.
This distant vision may go a long way in explaining the unending wave of violent crime that has been sweeping over this coastal region.
Brunswick and the Golden Isles must contend with the present before it can begin dancing in the light of the future. Today’s ills are not going to disappear just because the community’s leadership chose to ignore them. It is never that simple.
Some county commissioners may be quick to point out that many of the shootings and homicides are occurring inside the city limits. It doesn’t matter where in the community this is happening. Brunswick represents a large part of Glynn County. It is the county seat, for gosh sakes.
Commissioner Sweat obviously remembered that when he and his group articulated a future during the planning session that included school safety and taking aim at violent crime with advanced technology. The city incidentally is embracing that very concept now with a plan to use a hefty portion of a nearly $1 million state grant to install cameras in strategic pockets of the municipality.
While cameras and video evidence cannot replace the same feeling of safety and security residents get from a fully staffed and patrolling police force, they are useful tools in fighting crime.
Brunswick and the Golden Isles have just about every asset a community needs to grow economically. There’s the four-year college, technical school and vocational school, and there’s I-95 and four-lane highways. The Isles is home to one of Georgia’s two deepwater ports and features a mainland airport capable of serving Air Force One, as well as smaller airports on the two main islands, and a hospital. This community also offers an array of recreational and shopping opportunities.
Violent crime continues to define us at this moment. A child was recently gunned down on our streets, and it is happening at a time when city and county police departments are struggling to fully staff themselves. Coincidence?
Focus on today. Worry about tomorrow — well, tomorrow.