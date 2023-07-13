Sheriff Neal Jump is giving the Glynn County Commission an important heads up. The crime rate along these coastal shores is rapidly catching up with the county’s available jail space and, barring a miracle, will soon outpace the number of inmates Glynn’s 8-year-old, $24 million new facility can handle.
To many in the city and the Golden Isles, it may seem like only yesterday that the community was locked in a political battle of wills with the Glynn County Commission over the selection of a site for the new jail. Crime had outgrown the available space at the detention center on Newcastle Street. A larger facility was needed.
Commissioners wanted to expand the jail at its former location, which was close to the city’s main business district. Brunswick residents, backed by the City Commission, were unopposed to an expanded facility, but they preferred that it be constructed farther away from the re-energized downtown district. After a battle that consumed the second half of the first decade of this new century, the Glynn County Commission, pushed into a corner, finally relented and purchased a site off U.S. 341 a good distance from main street Brunswick. A larger detention center was built, and in late summer 2014, Sheriff Jump took possession of the 128,000 square foot lock-up on a 35-acre tract of land known as the Honeywell property. Although the jail can currently hold up to 612 inmates, it was designed with future expansions in mind to keep as many as 1,800 criminally charged souls behind bars.
Sheriff Jump announced Monday at a luncheon that it is time for the Glynn County Commission to begin earnestly making plans to enlarge the detention center. The population of men and women incarcerated there who are accused or convicted of crimes stood at or near 530 on Monday. That’s just 82 shy of capacity. We trust the commission will act soon. This community does not need to return to the days when inmates were literally stuffed into an overcrowded jail or set free just to keep the detained population down. It is unfair to those sitting in a cell whose guilt or innocence has yet to be determined by a jury of their peers.
It also is unfair to the community. Having to set them free without trial just to save space potentially re-exposes the public to criminals taken into custody by police.