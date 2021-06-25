The search to permanently fill the county manager’s post left vacant with the release of Alan Ours earlier this year took an interesting turn in the last week.
It started at last week’s county commission meeting when a motion was made to name Jeff Chapman, the elected county tax commission, as the sole finalist for the position. The motion failed on a 3-3 tie with one member of the commission abstaining. Commissioner Cap Fendig refrained from voting while commissioners Bill Brunson, Allen Booker and David O’Quinn voted against the motion and commissioners Wayne Neal, Sammy Tostensen and Walter Rafolski voted for it.
The crux of the issue is the process the county commission has laid out to fill the position. The commission has contracted with the Mercer Group, a consulting firm, to interview candidates for the position and set a May deadline for applications to be submitted. Brunson told The News that Chapman had not formally submitted an application by the deadline.
Chapman told The News that he was approached by county officials about applying for the job. When you look at his credentials, it is easy to see why Chapman would be an attractive candidate for the position.
Chapman has served the Golden Isles in a variety of roles. He has held a spot on the county commission as both a district and at-large representative, and has been elected to the Georgia House and Senate prior to serving as tax commissioner. As tax commissioner, Chapman has brought changes to the office to help it run more efficiently, and he oversaw a major renovation of the office.
It’s entirely possible that Chapman is the best person to serve as county manager. That still doesn’t mean the county should circumvent its entire hiring process to make him the sole finalist for the job. To do so would have set an incredibly bad precedent.
The commission can’t tell the community this is how we plan to make an important hire and then throw it all out the window for a candidate that didn’t go through the parameters that were set up for the search. To even think such a motion was a good idea is a violation of the trust voters put in the commission.
Truth be told, the motion did a great disservice to Chapman as well. Had Chapman been approved as the sole finalist without going through the hiring process, he would have been hounded by accusations of cronyism that would not accurately reflect his qualifications and it would hinder his ability to do the job.
It is entirely possible that Chapman is the right person for the job. He has the credentials but so do others. The only way to truly find the right person is to have them all go through the same process. It shouldn’t be asking too much for the commission to follow its own rules.