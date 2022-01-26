As county commissioners continue their town hall tour around the county listening to the citizens that vote on whether or not they will stay in office, the commissioners have faced a myriad of questions.
Most of those questions have been about what county projects might be included in an upcoming SPLOST proposal. Considering the 2021 SPLOST failed to earn voter approval, commissioners would be wise to listen to what the public has to say at these meetings.
One question that has also come up at the town halls is the search for a new county manager. If you remember about 11 months ago, it was announced former County Manager Alan Ours would be stepping down from his post. Instead of leaving Ours in place until a replacement was hired later in the year — as Ours was slated to stay on through August — the commission dismissed Ours with months to go on his contract. They paid him to stay at home while others had to pick up the slack, and some commissioners lamented about the stress the county was under due to not having a permanent manager.
The county manager position would eventually be offered to current Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman, but the board was split over his candidacy. In the end, Chapman withdrew from consideration twice, unable to come to terms with the county.
As of now, the county has an interim manager to help steer the ship. Mike Stewart is highly regarded around the state and could have the job permanently if he wanted it. That’s not what Stewart is looking for now as he told The News on Friday he prefers to not work “full-time all the time.”
In our conversation with Stewart, he brought up an important point that we hope all the county commissioners were paying attention to when it comes to hiring a new manager.
“I would not come here without a unanimous vote,” Stewart said.
Whoever the county chooses as their next county manager, it is imperative that all seven commissioners are on board with the choice. When Chapman was named the sole finalist for the position over the summer, it was opposed by three members of the commission.
With almost half the board against him taking the position, Chapman would have been stepping into a challenging position. In the end, Chapman and the county couldn’t come to terms. It was probably what was best for all parties involved.
We are happy to have an experienced interim guiding Glynn County until a permanent hire is made. The only way to keep the boat from tipping over is to make sure the next permanent county manager has the full support of the board. We will see if that comes to pass.