The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike any other emergency situation we have ever experienced in our modern world. It is an extraordinary circumstance that seemingly changes from one day to the next.
This situation is not like the hurricane emergencies that we have become all too familiar with in the Golden Isles. When that happens we can brace for it, clean up after it exits and get back to some sense of normalcy in a truncated amount of time.
The future of this pandemic is much more unknown. What passes as normal life may be different for weeks and even months. We, like many of you, are hoping for a swift end to this unwanted situation, but we also know that diseases don’t care about things like timetables.
In such a fluid situation, it is important to have leadership that can adjust to the changing circumstances on the fly. The Glynn County Commission did just that this week by implementing stricter restrictions on gatherings in an effort to combat the pandemic.
The commission first enacted a plan to help prevent the spread of the disease last week by closing the county’s beaches, the pier and declaring a state of emergency. A letter sent from the Southeast Georgia Health System on Tuesday to commissioners caused them to consider more stringent measures.
That is what the commissioners did unanimously Wednesday, imposing a ban on gatherings of 10 or more people and closing some of the area’s businesses. The changes are more than what Gov. Brian Kemp implemented for the state earlier this week.
That is not a bad thing, though. Georgia is a massive state, and there are some areas of the state that may not be as affected by this pandemic as others.
Kemp’s decree allows for local governments to do what is needed for their individual communities. Some communities are instituting curfews, others have issued warnings to shelter in place. They are doing what they believe will be best for their area.
The county government, as well as Brunswick’s city government, have done a good job so far of acting when necessary. They have taken measures to allow restaurants to still provide food while we all engage in social distancing.
As the situation develops, we may have to do even more to keep COVID-19 at bay. So far, the county and city have proven they will take whatever measures necessary to accomplish that goal.