A jewel can only shine at its brightest when it’s had all of its blemishes removed. If the Golden Isles is going to become the crown jewel we all believe it can be, there is one big blemish that is standing in the way — dilapidated structures.
There is nothing that ruins the atmosphere of a neighborhood more than an abandoned, dilapidated building. Even the nicest of neighborhoods can be substantially hurt by such blight.
The problem isn’t just that these structures are dilapidated, it’s that they attract all kinds of nefarious elements. Making drugs, selling drugs and prostitution were the three specifically pointed out by Glynn County Commissioner Bill Brunson during Thursday’s meeting.
“We’ve got structures here that have been sitting around or years, and they represent the epicenter of everything the community doesn’t want,” Brunson said. “We’ve got some of these things in neighborhoods that are well past due to be addressed.”
Some dilapidated structures have been dealt with through the Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank, which is responsible for maintaining vacant lots and abandoned properties to make them safe and more attractive.
In an effort to be more proactive about dilapidated structures, county commissioners unanimously passed a new nuisance abatement code and procedure for dealing with dilapidated structures.
The new ordinance establishes a list of conditions in which the county can take action against a property owner, including buildings that are unfit for human habitation and ones used in connection to drug crimes and that pose a public health danger. The new ordinance also expands which county officials can initiate an investigation into a structure to include building inspector, code enforcement and fire inspectors to do those types of inspections.
We welcome these adjustments the new ordinance brings to the way the county deals with dilapidated structures. Brunson was right when he talked about how these structures become havens for all types of illegal and dangerous activity. Getting rid of them will not only aesthetically improve the county, but also provide one less place where drug dealers and other nefarious characters can operate.
The changes the county is making should also increase the speed that which these dilapidated structures are handled. The quicker we can get rid of such structures, the better it will be for all involved.
Those structures could be put to much better use, either by turning them into homes someone can actually live in or revamping the land for some other use. Either way, it is important for us to put some shine back on these blighted areas and remove some of the tarnish in the Golden Isles.