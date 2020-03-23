Extraordinary. Historic. Surreal. These, as well as other words packing greater wattage, will often be availed upon to describe how this nation and community dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak. Count on it.
Question is, how will we, as residents of Brunswick and the Golden Isles and Coastal Georgia, be remembered in our own history book?
That will depend entirely on us. It will depend on all of us, on how we react to this potentially lethal threat in the days, weeks or months ahead. Did we panic? Did we throw caution to wind? Or did we approach this fearsome dilemma with a level head and careful thought?
Americans have always been able to overcome adversity. They’ve always been able to pull themselves out of the doldrums. They’ve always succeeded in conquering fear and subduing threats. We will this time too. Count on it.
We can start walking toward that proverbial light at the end of the tunnel today. We can by doing whatever we are capable of doing at this moment without putting ourselves, our loved ones or others too much in harm’s way.
Helping others would be a terrific start. When planning a trip to the grocery store, for example, is there an elderly person we can shop for or pick up a few things for? They are the most vulnerable victims of coronavirus. The less they have to move about outside the residence, the better off they are. These are moms, dads, grandparents.
This is also true for anyone with a compromised immune system. Someone fighting cancer, for example, could be more susceptible to COVID-19 than someone who is healthy.
Treating someone to a meal from one of the many restaurants listed on our website, www.thebrunswicknews.com, would be nice too. We include a reference to this online list because many of the restaurants and businesses named under “Your Community Newspaper Cares,” which can be found in the upper right hand corner of our web page, are offering curbside pickup services. You can purchase meals without having to get out of your car.
We want all of us to get through this. We will if we work together.