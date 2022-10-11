Benjamin Franklin included in his Poor Richard’s Almanac borrowed wisdom that reminded his 18th century readers that a “stitch in time saves nine.” It was just another way of advising people to plan, prepare or repair today to prevent problems or worse problems tomorrow.
It is an old English proverb that aptly could be submitted for thoughtful review to elected officials in Brunswick and the Golden Isles. What preparations are being made today to prevent the widespread devastation experienced in Fort Myers, Florida, when the winds and water of Hurricane Ian roared ashore last week?
Emergency services in Fort Myers were ready enough. The fact that they were is what kept the death toll under 100.
But nothing else was. Billions of dollars in damages amply demonstrate that. It would be accurate to say that Fort Myers was an accident waiting to happen.
Officials here should ask themselves what category of hurricane are city and county codes sufficient enough to withstand. The second question should be whether codes are being properly enforced.
They might also ask themselves what incentives could be offered to encourage property owners to upgrade wherever possible. Even simple things like a well-anchored fence or reinforced garage door in areas vulnerable to storm surge would be helpful.
There are plenty of other preparations that could be accomplished in advance. Trimming trees, removing dangerous branches that could threaten life or property in a storm, would be an excellent start. It is one chore that should be tackled long before the last minute.
Routine ditch maintenance also ought to be among the must-do tasks. As residents will recall, clogged ditches led to a lot of home flooding when Tropical Storm Tammy drenched the city and the county in 2005.
There also is the matter of rising sea level. What counter-measures have been completed or are underway to address this warning from the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration? Cost may not be as big an issue as some might think. State and federal funds are available to assist in the funding of flood mitigation projects.
Yes, everyone has heard this often repeated statement at the end of most every hurricane season: Brunswick and the Golden Isles have been lucky.
Just remember this, a lesson recently learned by thousands of men, women and children who called Fort Myers home: It only takes one major storm to change a life, to undo years of dreams, work and investment.