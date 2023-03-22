If you visit the website for Coastal Outreach Soccer, you will find the nonprofit’s core values rotating at the top of the site. Those values — believe, effort, family and community — are imprinted in everything COS does. It’s also why the program has been so successful in the Golden Isles.
Coastal Outreach Soccer is an after-school program that offers soccer, academy and leadership development opportunities to children and teens from 4 to 18 years old. According to its website, the program serves 238 kids and teens, which is up 47% from 2017.
While soccer is a key component of the program, COS reaches beyond the field to help its athletes. The program also focuses on enriching its participants academically in a variety of programs. Since 2014, the program has a 100% high school graduation rate.
The nonprofit celebrated four seniors over the weekend who have been with the program and are set to graduate this May. All four are also planning to attend college with two going to College of Coastal Georgia, one going to Albany State University and another heading to Wesleyan College.
While some like to try to drive a wedge over the importance of academics versus athletics, the two thoughts can work in harmony together. Shawn Williams, founder and executive director of COS, told The News that the program doesn’t value academics or athletics over the other. It’s about using both to create post-secondary opportunities for student athletes.
Students shouldn’t have to choose either academics or athletics. The two values go hand-in-hand in many cases.
Athletics can serve as a starting point to help kids and teens realize the importance of academics. They may have dreams of one day playing at the highest levels of their chosen sport. To reach that, though, usually requires playing in college and that goal can’t be accomplished without having the grades to get in college.
In the same vein, athletics can also help teach skills that you can’t learn from a book. Being part of a team teaches kids and teens how to work together with others to reach a common goal. It instills virtues like the importance of working hard and being a good leader.
Both academics and athletics can play a crucial role in a child’s development, and COS has done a tremendous job of using both to enrich the lives of the program’s participants.
We are grateful that a program like COS exists in the Isles, and we are thankful to those in the community who have supported and continue to support its mission.