The question about what to do to help downtown Brunswick has been posited in our pages and plenty of meetings in the last couple of years. Each time the question is raised, the answer always come back to attracting more people downtown.
For too long, that solution was approached from the perspective of getting people to come downtown just to grab dinner or enjoy the local art scene. That meant getting businesses that would attract people to do just that. Unfortunately, that approach is flawed.
What we know now, thanks in part to studying what cities like Macon have done, is that the goal needs to be to lure people downtown not just to visit, but to live there. That is what Paul White, president and CEO of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, stressed Tuesday to a group of stakeholders who are determined to help downtown Brunswick reach its potential.
“People don’t follow businesses. Businesses follow people,” said White to the group of community and business leaders.
We couldn’t agree more with White’s assertion. In their tour of Macon’s downtown success in May, the group saw how a coalition of private businesses — supported by local governments — led the initiative that has not only brought more than 1,000 new residents to Macon’s downtown area, but also dozens of new businesses.
Currently, there are projects underway to help bring more housing, including lofts, to downtown Brunswick. With a little bit of help, vacant buildings could be turned into lofts and apartments to help bring more people downtown permanently.
None of the ideas will work though without cooperation between the private businesses and the city government. We all have the same goal in mind — helping Brunswick regain the lustrous status that it once owned.
The only way that goal will be achieved is by all parties working together to make it happen.